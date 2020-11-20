Man charged with sexual assault of girl now in jail for probation violation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 24-year-old Wichita Falls man faces revocation of probation after three charges of sex crimes with a child are filed.

Danthony Sanders has charges of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of sexual indecency filed in connection to alleged incidents in July 2018.

In April this year, the girl told police and a forensic interviewer she was assaulted during summer break when she was 12 or 13 years old.

She said she was asleep when sanders woke her up and assaulted her.

Police officers said Sanders was interviewed and admitted having sexual acts with the girl after he separated from his wife, but said she initiated them.

Prosecutors have filed motions to revoke Sanders’ probation on drug and burglary charges.