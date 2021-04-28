Man charged with sexual assault of his toddler after wife sets up camera

WARNING: This story contains descriptions of crimes of a sexual nature involving a child that some might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is jailed on a $250,000 bond after being charged with sexually assaulting his toddler, which police said the mother viewed on a hidden camera.

Edwin Cerrato was booked into jail Tuesday, April 27, and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a three-year-old.

Police were called to a home on Taylor Street on Thursday, April 15.

When authorities arrived, the victim’s mother told detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit Cerrato had run from the scene when she confronted him.

The victim’s mother said she set up a surveillance camera on the kitchen counter in order to keep an eye on her daughter while she was doing laundry.

According to the victim’s mother, her husband, Cerrato was not aware of the camera, and that it recorded all of the kitchen and living room.

The victim’s mother told police she had been in the living room playing with her daughter when Cerrato walked in and asked her if she needed anything, and she told him she needed to go do the laundry.

While in the laundry room, the victim’s mother said she saw Cerrato take their daughter from the couch and cover himself and her with a blanket and heard the girl saying “no Dabby, no”, then come out from under the blanket.

Police said the victim’s mother said Cerrato told their daughter to sit back down and again covered her with the blanket and her daughter again came back out.

The victim’s mother said as she made her way to the living room she continued to view the camera and saw Cerrato get up and pull his shorts up.

When she came into the living room and confronted Cerrato she said he said he was sorry, and she told him she was getting a knife and he better run.

The victim’s mother said Cerrato then fled from the home. She then checked on her daughter and asked her if she was okay and what had happened. After confirming what she suspected, the police were notified.