WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested after police say he used a stolen handgun to shoot cars in an apartment complex.

Goerge Cameron Wichita County jail booking photo

Police arrived at Stone Ridge Apartments on Kemp to check on reports of a man firing a gun and beating on cars in the parking lot.

They say they found George Cameron, 33, yelling and rapping and when they told him to come talk to them, they say he pulled his shorts down, exposing himself.

They say he balled his hands into fists and lunged at them and officers took him to the ground.

After a brief struggle, he was detained.

Officers found a 9mm handgun near where they made contact with Cameron and determined it was stolen and that Cameron was a suspect in the theft.

They also found seven 9mm shell casings in the parking lot and at least three vehicles with gunshot damage.

Cameron is a convicted felon who was given nine years prison for the 2007 armed robbery of Deli Planet with another conviction for deadly conduct.

In the robbery, police say five people were involved, one being an employee. They say two masked men armed with a handgun came in while employees were counting receipts and they took several thousand dollars