WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another traffic stop on U.S. 287 results in human smuggling charges and eight more inmates in the Wichita County Jail awaiting transfer by ICE.

Edgar Ramirez-Alvarado Wichita County Jail mugshot

On Saturday morning at about 6:40 a.m. a deputy stopped an SUV going 77 in the 75 mph limit, and also following too close to a vehicle.

He said there were nine people in the vehicle. The deputy said none of the 8 passengers knew the driver, Edgar Ramirez-Alvarado of Houston, and Ramirez-Alvarado could not identify any of the passengers.

The deputy said the passengers said they lived in California and were on the way to Houston to work, but none could give an address of where they lived or where they were going.

According to reports, Ramirez-Alvarado admitted he picked up the men at a gas station in Los Angeles and was going to drop them off at a gas station in Houston, and was being paid $100 per passenger.