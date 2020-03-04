Man charged with stalking; threatens to kill dog

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A 41-year-old Burkburnett man is charged with stalking after police said he threatened to kill his wife and take her dog.

Robert Louis Buckley had a bond set at $5,000 and is out of jail.

Burkburnett police said last Saturday around 3:20 a.m. The victim came to the police department to report death threats and harassment.

Officers said she showed about 14 voice messages on her phone sent by Buckley that morning and day before.

They said the suspect made multiple threats to kill her, such as “you’re dead” and “all of you are dead.” They said he also told her he would break into her home and take her dog.

The victim told police the harassment and threats began in January. On January 8, Buckley also had a charge of criminal mischief filed.