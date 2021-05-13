Man charged with stealing, wrecking ambulance now in Wichita Co. jail

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The man accused of stealing an ambulance in Wichita Falls and wrecking it about two weeks ago is now in the Wichita County jail awaiting court proceedings.

Johnny Lee Kelsey was moved from the Wilbarger County jail where he has been since he was arrested after a wreck involving the ambulance on Highway 287 near Harrold. DPS troopers say the ambulance is a total loss.

Wichita County jail booking 2021

Wichita Falls police say the 2020 Chevrolet 3500 ambulance valued at $250,000 was stolen April 29 from Tran Star at 4312 Call Field. It was inside the bay, with the keys inside.

Employees there say they saw a disheveled white male with dirty blond hair outside the building around 7 p.m.

Then they say he jumped in the ambulance and drove off.

A few minutes later, the ambulance was involved in an accident at Burkburnett Road and Sinclair and left the scene.

The ambulance was next spotted by a DPS trooper wrecked in a deep culvert on U.S. 287 outside Harrold, and a trooper said a man was walking away from it.

The trooper’s body camera recorded Kelsey making repeated statements that he took the ambulance because the keys were in it.

He also said he had just been released from the state hospital in Wichita Falls and had been walking around when he saw the ambulance.

Troopers say the frame on the ambulance was so damaged in the wreck that it is totaled.