Man charged with theft and officer retaliation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who pleaded guilty in 2013 to holding up a Wichita Falls pizza restaurant with a toy ray gun is scheduled to plead Thursday to charges of stealing new vehicles or keys from car lots.

Matthew Wayne Gregory, 30, is charged with theft over $30,000 and retaliation against an officer for alleged threats he made during his jail Booking.

His bonds now total $10,000.

He has four pleas on the docket in 89th District Court.

Back in April, police set up surveillance at the Patterson’s dealership off of Old Jacksboro Highway after reports of vehicles being stolen and broken into.

Officers say Gregory came onto the lot around 1:30 a.m. and matched the description of a man who abandoned a stolen mustang at a nearby fast-food restaurant earlier.

They say he left after looking at the lockboxes on cars, then returned later to look again.

Then early Friday morning, police say Gregory returned and drove off the lot in a new vehicle.

Officers followed him and arrested him at Broad Street and Kell.

Once at the jail, they say Gregory became aggressive towards officers and threatened to kill them.