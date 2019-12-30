Man charged with theft of service over $30,000

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Police charge a man they said rented more than $40,000 of equipment in 2018 and not made any payments since then is now charged with theft of all that equipment.

Morris Mullins is charged with theft of service over $30,000 with a $10,000 bond. The rental company on Kell West said on October 5, 2018, Mullins rented a trailer, a bobcat loader and a Forkset Skid and paid $848 and about a month later paid another $2600, but had not paid any since, or returned the items.



As of last August the company said the total rent due was about $24,000.



An employee said Mullins had been contacted and he said he would make more payments, but he never did, and they haven’t been able to contact him again.

In August, police found the trailer parked at Wichita falls recycling.



An employee there told police they let Mullins park it there because he was a frequent customer.



A couple days after that, the rental company told police Mullins had returned the bobcat since the trailer had been repossessed.



Police found Mullins and said he told them he would pay off his debt to avoid criminal charges. The company told police they would let Mullins be on a payment plan but he needed to contact them.



But police said after three months, Mullins had not committed to a payment plan.