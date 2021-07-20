Man charged with threatening ex-girlfriend with her nude photos

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County man is jailed after Wichita Falls police say he tried to intimidate his ex-girlfriend with nude photos of her while they were in a custody battle over their child.

30-year-old Jesse Ray Hail was booked into jail on Monday on a charge of unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material. The victim reported the incident in March.

Wichita County Jail booking

She said in January, Hail began to harass her because of the civil custody suit. She said he sent her explicit, nude photos she had sent him during their prior relationship and police say he also sent messages that he had 47 intimate photos which he said showed bad behavior and he would, “play a legal game” and for her to tell him what else she did to get him to leave it alone.

Hail was previously convicted and put on probation for numerous counts of forgery, after police say he forged checks of his step-grandfather.

He was sentenced to six years in 2013 when authorities say he violated his probation by also forging checks of his stepfather.

In 2019 he was arrested for family violence, assault by choking. That charge involving his girlfriend was later dismissed.