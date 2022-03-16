WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is jailed on more than $100,000 bond after police said he threatened to kick in the door of his girlfriend’s apartment and shoot her.

Ryan Wright is charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police responded to a suspicious person walking around with a gun at Sun Valley Apartments on Central Freeway East on Tuesday, March 15.

The man was last reported to be running west from the apartments.

Police said they found him running under the overpass of Windthorst Road and arrested him. They said he told them he never had a gun.

Officers retraced his path from the apartments and found a black Walther P22 handgun on a ledge under the overpass.

The victim followed Wright to the overpass and told police he had come to her aunt’s apartment and banged on the door when she refused to let him in and said he was going to shoot her.

She said Wright eventually left, and she went out to get in her car, and he came up and opened the door and showed her a black handgun in his waistband, then took off running.

Police said the two had been dating since last September, and Wright said he was running from his girlfriend because she said he was suicidal.

He has three felony convictions, including one in Baylor County, and two arrests for failure to register as a sex offender.