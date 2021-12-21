Man charged with threatening to cook and eat other man

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Monday afternoon, Wichita Falls Police arrested a man after he allegedly showed a handgun and threatened to kill, cook then eat a man after a confrontation in the area of Wilson and Van Buren.

Wichita County Jail

According to an affidavit, police said they were called about a suspicious person dressed all in black, smoking marijuana in the middle of the street.

The victim said the man was armed with a gun stuck in his waistband.

The suspect, Chance Stephens, was found at Duval and Wilson and arrested. Officers said he had a BB gun pistol in his waistband and some marijuana in a pocket.

Stephens has three previous arrests for possession of marijuana and an arrest for evading.

