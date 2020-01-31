Man charged with throwing bucket of feces and urine at girlfriend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — He said she threw the bucket of urine and feces, and she said he threw it. Police decided the boyfriend did it and arrest him for aggravated assault.

Matthew Vasquez was booked into jail on $10,000 bond Thursday evening.

Police said they went to the 3700 block of Hudson on a disturbance at a trailer home.

They said both subjects were sitting on the porch of their trailer and had urine and feces on them, and the women appeared to have a broken or dislocated jaw.

Vasquez claimed his girlfriend had been throwing feces from a bucket on him and when he tried to restrain her, she slapped him several times.

But the girlfriend told officers Vazquez began throwing her things outside and pushed her out.

She said when she tried to go inside to get the rest of her things he shoved her back out then grabbed the bucket of feces and urine and threw it at her and on her belongings.

She said she grabbed the bucket and threw it back at him.

She said he got even angrier and pushed her down on the ground and dropped his knee on her jaw.

An officer said she had blood in her mouth and her jaw was noticeably out of place, but she declined medical attention.