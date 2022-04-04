WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who said she was trying to get the last of her things from the apartment of her child’s father on Saturday ends up staying longer than she plans after she tells police she gets tied to a chair with one of her dresses, has a sock stuffed in her mouth and is choked.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Jevione Livingston is charged with assault by impending breathing and unlawful restraint.

Police responded to the apartment in the 3000 block of Kemp Saturday night and found Livingston who told them it was just a verbal argument between him and his girlfriend.

However, when officers separated the couple they say the woman told them she had been removing the last of her things out of the apartment when Livingston began arguing with her, then choked her.

She said he then tied her up with a red dress and put her on a chair and stuck a balled up sock into her mouth.

Police say they found a crumpled up red dress tied at the ends along with a pair of balled up socks at the foot of the bed.

They say the victim had red marks on her neck consistent with being choked. Records show Livingston bonded out of jail Sunday.