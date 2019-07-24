Man connected to burglary, robbery and attempted robbery, will serve 43-years

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)—A man who took part in a burglary, a robbery and attempted robbery at two stores will now serve 43 years in prison.

21- year-old Deonte Greer was sentenced yesterday after a robbery at the Western Finance on Kemp and the attempted robbery of the cash store on Southwest Parkway on November 7, 2017.

Officers said phone messages indicate Greer was also the getaway driver at both stores.

Police said two black males were about to rob the cash store, but an alert clerk kept them under surveillance and locked the door before they could get in.

Then, a short time later, two black males, held up the western finance store.

Police said fingerprints in the getaway car led them to Greer.

He was sentenced to 19 years for the home burglary, 19 years for the robbery, and 5 years for the attempted robbery.

Another man Jehcobi Barnes was sentenced to 20 years for aggravated robbery and 5 years for attempted aggravated robbery in May, 2018.

