Man connected to fatal shooting at Graham motel charged with murder

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the Young County inmate roster, the man who Graham police said was staying in the room with a Graham woman the night she died of a fatal gunshot wound has been charged with murder.

It happened Friday, September 11 at the Executive Inn on Hwy 16 South. Police said when officers arrived the victim had a gunshot wound and was being treated by EMS.

The victim, later identified as Klowie Moore, was transported to Graham Regional Medical Center where she succumbed to her wound and was pronounced dead by Young County Justice of the Peace Jason Hearne.

According to family members, Moore, 19, was sixteen weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting.

Police said Moore was staying in the room with her boyfriend, Gage Gillentine, who is also from Graham. According to authorities, the 18-year-old was in the motel room when the incident occurred.

On Thursday, Gillentine was booked into the Young County Jail and charged with murder. His bond is not yet set. According to Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock, his mug shot won’t be available until he’s been seen by the county magistrate.

A GoFundMe was set up in Moore’s honor, you can find that here.