Man convicted of allowing sexual assault of daughter arrested for alleged indecency in 2015

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 44-year-old Wichita Falls man who served two years for child endangerment is back in jail Monday after being indicted for sexual indecency in a 2015 case.

George Sapp is charged with indecency with a child, a second-degree felony, and has a $100,000 bond. The indictment alleges that on or about August 14, 2015, Sapp exposed himself to a child under age 17.

In 2017, Sapp was convicted and received the maximum sentence for the child endangerment charge for allowing sexual abuse of his daughter by a woman who was living with Sapp and his girlfriend, Paula Carter.

Carter was also convicted and received 5 years probation. She was also found guilty of aggravated perjury during Sapp’s trial.

The woman authorities say was molesting the couple’s daughter, Dusti Gamble, had a mistrial in her trial for aggravated sexual assault of a child in 2017 over mental competency, and earlier this month she was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Sapp’s case was also delayed by other charges, including assault of a state hospital employee when he forcibly took his girlfriend from the hospital in 2017.

