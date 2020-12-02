Man convicted of bizarre child abuse back in jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man convicted of a bizarre case of child abuse from 2016 is back in jail for allegedly violating his probation.

Buford Whisenant, 42, also recorded in court records as Whisemant, and co-defendant Jennifer Nash made plea deals for probation in October, 2019.

The child abuse came to light when school staff became aware of the 14-year-old victim’s injuries.

Police said both defendants admitted shooting pellets at the boy as discipline and using other forms of punishment such as giving him only ramen noodles to eat.

Police said the couple also made the boy stand and stare at a strip of duct tape on the wall while holding cans of peas and raising his arms up and down.

The boy said if he quit looking at the tape Whisenant shot him with air soft pellets.

He also had to do squats and pushups and when he could do no more he was shot again or struck with a bar of soap wrapped inside a pillowcase.

A warrant was issued for Whisenant last month after prosecutors alleged numerous violations of his probation, including that he was living with co-defendant Nash up until her death last May, was using marijuana and meth.

Prosecutors are asking he now be sentenced to prison for two to 10 years.