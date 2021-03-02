Man convicted of child abuse, charged again for assaulting girlfriend due to busted pipes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A man who was convicted of child abuse in 2017 and now faces revocation of his probation, now also has a new charge of assault of his girlfriend after he got mad about busted pipes in the kitchen.

Paul Whittaker was jailed Monday for family violence, assault causing bodily injury.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police Whittaker has been trying to detoxify himself from meth for several days and he was very moody and hostile.

She said her work schedule had been very busy for several nights, and on Monday night she went home to check on him and when she walked in he became very hostile and got in her face, cursing at her.

She then walked out of the bedroom into the kitchen and said he followed her and began yelling at her about the pipes that had burst.

She then went into the living room and said he followed her still yelling at her.

At this point, she said she began yelling back at him and went to get her coat to return to work, but he blocked her in the hallway and then back-handed her in the face.

An officer said the victim had a split lip that was bleeding and her cheek was red, but she declined to have pictures made, and said she did not want to press charges.

In December, the district attorney’s office filed to adjudicate Whittaker’s child abuse probation sentence, because of alleged violations that included failing to find employment.

He was placed on 5 years probation after pleading guilty to choking and pulling a child’s hair when he got angry about a mess puppies made in the bathroom.

The girl said as she was cleaning the mess, they began yelling at each other and he grabbed her throat and squeezed it so she could not breathe.

She said she tried to go to her room and Whittaker grabbed her hair and pulled her inside the room, then put her shorts around her face and pulled them tight.

She said she then ran out to a neighbor’s to call police.