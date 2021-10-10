Man dead after rollover wreck in Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A man from Bethany, Oklahoma, died early this morning after a rollover wreck Saturday night.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 24-year-old Dustin Davies was driving April Hughes, 27, and Destini Samples, 23, on N2910 Road outside of Velma when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

The 2002 Ford expedition crossed over Old Highway 7 and struck an embankment. Then, the car struck a fence post and rolled an undetermined amount of times before coming to rest on the driver side.

Davies was partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle.

Davies was transported by Air Evac to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, where he was pronounced dead after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, October 10.

Hughes and Samples were transported by Survival Flight EMS to Duncan Regional Hospital, where they were both treated and released.