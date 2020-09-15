Man dies after fatal two-car accident near Scotland Sunday night

A fatal two-car accident took the life of a man late Sunday night near Scotland.

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. on U.S. 218 near Scotland.

Police said a car was parked on the north shoulder due to unknown problems.

Investigators said an unidentified driver of the car was standing at the rear when a pickup truck that was also northbound hit the man and his car.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and the unidentified driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

This incident is under investigation, stick with Texoma’s Homepage as more information becomes available.