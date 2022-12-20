WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was hospitalized in critical condition after crashing into the Wichita River early Sunday morning has died.

According to authorities, Sammy Pierce, 62, of Guthrie, Texas, passed away in the hospital on Monday night, December 19, 2022. His body was sent for an autopsy to confirm the cause of his death.

Pierce was transported to United Regional Hospital from the scene of the crash, where his condition was listed as critical until his passing.

Pierce’s passing marks the 20th traffic fatality in Wichita Falls for the year 2022, according to Wichita Falls Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Sgt. Charlie Eipper.

According to authorities, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, shortly before 5 a.m., Wichita Falls Police responded to an accident in the 300 block of Central Freeway.

Officers on the scene said they found a pickup truck wrecked on the bank of the Wichita River. Officers on the scene said it appeared the victim was driving southbound on Central Freeway when he had a medical problem and drove off the freeway.

Police said the pickup crossed the grass embankment, across the service road, and crashed into a grove of trees. The truck continued until it ran off into the river between the Wichita Bend RV Park and the tourist bureau.

No other vehicles were involved. The investigation into this crash is still pending.

