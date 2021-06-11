Man dies in Lawton jail, OSBI investigates

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating the death of a 30-year-old man who died in the Lawton City Jail.

According to officials, OSBI was requested by the Lawton Police Department on June 10, 2021.



The man was arrested on June 9, 2021, around 1 a.m. on two city warrants and he was booked into jail.

The statement said the man was found unresponsive by corrections staff around 4 p.m. on June 10, 2021. Corrections staff attempted life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the jail.



The identity of the deceased is pending next of kin notification.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death.

This is an open and active investigation and no additional details will be released at this time.