WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sunday, May 3, at 1:30 a.m. police responded a 2003 Chevy pick-up turned over at McNeil and Lambeth Way.

WFPD said the driver struck a pole before the car was flipped.

Police arrived on the scene and found Isaias Alvarez Gomez, 55, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

