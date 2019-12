STEPHENS COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials are investigating an incident after a man died in the custody of the Stephens County Jail.

Marlow Police Department officials said, “All I can say is that Raymond Smith passed away and it is under investigation by OSBI.”

Marlow PD officials declined for further comment, but stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.