Man faces charges after allegedly threatening ex-girlfriend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 24-year-old Wichita Falls man faces four charges after allegedly making threats to kill his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend and post explicit photos of her on social media sites.

Mason Dunn was arrested Tuesday in connection with a complaint filed in August of 2019. He is charged with harassment, two counts of terroristic threats, and one count of threatening to publish intimate visual material.

The victims said Dunn had found out his former girlfriend was in a new relationship and began sending threats and abusive messages and voice mails, which included threatening to burn their house down and kill the boyfriend in front of the woman.

Police said almost 400 messages were sent from different numbers over two days.

On August 2, the male victim called 911 to report Dunn and his father were driving up and down the street making threats to them while they were having a garage sale on Lake Wellington Parkway.

Police stopped a pickup there and said the front passenger, Dunn, told them he was there because he was trying to talk to his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend.

Police said some of the messages included numerous nude and explicit photos of the woman which Mason threatened to post on social media if the victim did not explain why she no longer wanted to be with him.

The Texas Public Sex Offender Registry lists Dunn for two cases of indecency with a child involving a three-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy, and a separate conviction in El Paso County in 2014 for indecent exposure.