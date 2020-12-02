Man faces family violence charge for fourth time this year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Stress and worry over a possible sentence for one of several previous domestic assault cases reportedly lead to yet another assault.

Police officers charged 32-year-old Austin Gunter, 32, with his fourth family violence-related charge this year.

Officers said they went to the 1800 block of McGregor Avenue on Nov. 25 on another report of an assault of Gunter’s wife.

The woman told them her husband was upset about an upcoming court date where he might be sentenced for a March assault, and he got in her face, grabbed her arms and threatened to slam her head into the wall, then shoved her away.

Gunter’s other arrests this year include one in March where his wife reported he assaulted her as she tried to help him get to the bathroom, and in June, when she said he hit, choked and pulled her hair and yelled about how bad it had been in jail.

The woman said the assault stopped when their German Shepherd dog tried to bite Gunter and he kicked the dog in the throat.

Besides four arrests this year, Gunter also had two arrests last year.