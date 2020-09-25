Man faces life in prison for enticement of 12-year-old girl at SAFB

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Plano man faces life in federal prison after his conviction of trying to entice a 12-year- old girl at Sheppard Air Force Base.

Following a day-long trial this week, a federal jury in Wichita Falls found Tzu Fan Chen, 54, guilty of one count of attempted enticement of a child.

A release from U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox said the jury deliberated for only six minutes to reach its verdict.

The release said on June 16, an Air Force Office of Special Investigations agent placed an online ad entitled, “daughter & I seeking new friends.”

It said Chen responded and then they arranged to have a sexual encounter with the 12-year- old girl in Wichita Falls.

The release said Chen also asked the agent if his daughter was “trained,” how she responded to sexual contact and stated, “We must hush hush about our lifestyle.”

On June 18, Chen drove from Plano to Sheppard Air Force Base with the intention of meeting a dad who was offering up his 12-year-old daughter for sex.

When he arrived, though, he was intercepted by law enforcement.

Sentencing is set for February 12 before U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in the federal courtroom in downtown Wichita Falls.

Chen faces up to life in federal prison.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a Justice Department initiative designed to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse nationwide. The initiative pools federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.