Man faces multiple charges after allegedly assaulting pregnant woman

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a woman, who was 7-months pregnant, before stabbing himself in the chest.

According to the affidavit, a man later identified as 24-year-old Nicholas John Smith, Jr. went to United Regional right after 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, with a stab wound to his chest.

When police arrived, they made contact with the victim, who had dropped Smith off at the hospital.

Police said she had dried blood all over her body, swelling to her entire face, dark bruising on her left cheek and superficial cuts on her lips and around her nose.

The victim told police that Smith came home intoxicated and a verbal argument ensued.

After Smith punched three holes in the wall, the victim tried to leave the room, but Smith pushed her back repeatedly to keep her from leaving.

Smith then became irate, grabbed her by the throat and punched her multiple times in the face.

The victim was finally able to leave the room, but Smith grabbed her phone before she was able to call the police.

Another physical altercation ensued and the victim was struck by Smith several more times in the face.

The victim told police she fell to her hands and knees and blood began to go all over the floor and down her face, at which time Smith stopped assaulting her, tried to hug her and said “Baby, I’m sorry.”

The victim left the room, and after a few moments heard noises in the kitchen.

Smith entered the room covered in blood, at which time the victim transported Smith to the hospital.

Police said Smith told them the stab wound was self inflicted, and he didn’t remember assaulting her because he blacked out.

