Man faces multiple charges after repeated disturbances at apartment building

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A convicted felon with a lengthy criminal record is back in trouble with the law after repeated disturbances at Brentwood Timerlane Apartments on Maplewood.

Last Friday, on May 21, police say they found Avalon Williams Jr. in front of an apartment building armed with a handgun.

Wichita County jail booking

A witness told authorities they were afraid he was going to hit his pregnant sister.

When an officer tried to detain Williams, he said Williams attempted to run off so the officer grabbed the back of his hoodie, but Williams wiggled out.

During the struggle, the officer said a handgun dropped out of Williams’ waistline area and Williams took off running across Maplewood and behind Hunan.

The handgun that police say fell from Williams was sent off for an ATF trace and Williams was identified as the gun’s owner.

A record check also showed Williams was previously convicted of a felony for burglary of a building. A warrant was issued for Williams’ arrest.

However, he was arrested Sunday morning at Brentwood Timerlane Apartments when officers were investigating another disturbance.

Officers say they found Williams hiding in the bottom shelf of the closet inside of a vacant apartment.

Williams said he was inside of the apartment to get out of the rain.

He’s now charged with criminal trespass, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.