Man faces multiple charges after SWAT, crime unit officers raid apartment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested after SWAT and organized crime unit officers raid his apartment just before 7 p.m. Thursday, January 7.

Kenneth DeWayne Lloyd, 56, is charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Lloyd was booked into the Wichita County Jail Thursday with bonds totaling $105,000.

Officers served a search warrant in the 2300 block of Buchanan Street.

According to authorities, officers found baggies and digital scales inside, and a search of Lloyd uncovered almost 10 grams of meth stuffed in his groin area.

Police said the officers also found about $1,000 in cash in various denominations.a

A .9mm handgun was also found in the bedroom, according to police.

Authorities said Lloyd was released on parole in August 2018, leading to the felon in possession of a firearm charge.

Lloyd’s jail record shows numerous prior arrests for violations of parole or probation as well as drug possession or delivery charges and convictions.