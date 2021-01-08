Man faces multiple charges after SWAT, crime unit officers raid apartment

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested after SWAT and organized crime unit officers raid his apartment just before 7 p.m. Thursday, January 7.

Kenneth DeWayne Lloyd, 56, is charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Lloyd was booked into the Wichita County Jail Thursday with bonds totaling $105,000.

Officers served a search warrant in the 2300 block of Buchanan Street.

According to authorities, officers found baggies and digital scales inside, and a search of Lloyd uncovered almost 10 grams of meth stuffed in his groin area.

Police said the officers also found about $1,000 in cash in various denominations.a

A .9mm handgun was also found in the bedroom, according to police.

Authorities said Lloyd was released on parole in August 2018, leading to the felon in possession of a firearm charge.

Lloyd’s jail record shows numerous prior arrests for violations of parole or probation as well as drug possession or delivery charges and convictions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News