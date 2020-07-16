Man faces multiple charges, emergency protective order after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with continuous family violence and has an emergency 48-hour jail hold and emergency protective order filed in connection with alleged on-going assaults.

Timothy James Henderson, 33, has charges of continuous violence against family, resisting arrest and violation of a protective order against assault and stalking.

Henderson’s bonds total $22,500.

On Wednesday police went to a home on Phoenix Drive after a woman called for help.

The woman told police she was trying to enter her home when Henderson tried closing the door on her

The victim told authorities once she got in, Henderson began kicking and hitting her.

Police said the woman had blood stains on her shirt.

Police said the victim told them she had been dating Henderson for two and a half years and has two children with him.

Police said Henderson was also arrested in January for assaulting the same victim, but she told officers she didn’t want to file charges.

When officers attempted to arrest Henderson, they said he resisted on the way to the car and continued once they arrived at the car.

Officers said a protective order had been filed in Clay County against Henderson in June, ordering him to stay away from the victim.

The new order prohibits Henderson from assaulting, stalking, communicating or being within three city blocks of the victim.

A records check revealed ten total arrests in Wichita County of Henderson since 2004.