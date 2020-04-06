Man faces new assault charges for terrorizing others with knife

51-year-old Grant Johnson has a new aggravated assault charge added to numerous other pending charges, including burglary and harassment.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)- A man police say has been terrorizing residents and neighbors for months with a bowie knife is arrested again for assault, and is out of jail again.

51-year-old Grant Johnson has a new aggravated assault charge added to numerous other pending charges, including burglary and harassment.

According to police, they were en route to check a suspicious person at 11th and Denver last week when they were informed the suspect had just stabbed someone.



Officials said they found a man bleeding from the arm and he told officers he had come to his daughter’s apartment to check on her after she had a confrontation with Johnson.



The man said Johnson came to his car and pulled out his bowie knife began kicking the door to keep the man from getting out.

Officials said the victim was able to get out, and said he defended himself with his walking cane, and was cut in the arm.



Police said they found Johnson in a nearby alley and arrested him.

Ten days before this, Johnson was arrested for burglary at the same apartments on 11th and Denver when police said he kicked in a woman’s door and was armed with a bowie knife.

Ten days before that, Johnson was arrested for harassment after a confrontation with neighbors.

Police said they took Johnson to the state hospital and later returned to the apartments where a woman said he was beating on her door, yelling “I’m back!”

In December Johnson was arrested at a Walmart when police said he went up to an employee and customer and told them to quit laughing, with his hand on his knife in his waistband.

A few days before that Johnson was arrested at the apartments after police said he punched a man in the face in front of the officers.