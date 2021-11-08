Man faces new charge of theft from father

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who had an earlier charge of stealing from his parents dismissed, and who faces numerous charges for taking payment of products never delivered, now has a new charge of theft from his father.

According to records, Mason Stone was booked into jail Sunday.

Wichita County Jail

The complaint filed by his father alleges Stone stole numerous tools from buildings on Highway 258 valued at over $1,000.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office says Stone pawned all the stolen items.

Stone was charged last December with taking $5,000 cash from his parent’s home while they were away. That charge was dismissed in March, the same month Stone was charged with shoplifting at the Walmart on Lawrence Road, and also for warrants for other alleged thefts.

People began posting complaints and warnings about Stone in 2020, saying he had taken their money and promised to deliver custom-made items including tables, dog kennels and cornhole games, yet never delivered them and never returned the money despite multiple requests.

Several other people who posted about Stone encouraged all victims to file charges, and several of them did.

Victims provided evidence such as receipts and messages.

One victim said when she asked about delivery of her product, Stone replied it would be in about six months when they could see him in court.

Victims reported paying deposits that range from $250 to $780.

Stone was convicted of another theft in 2019.