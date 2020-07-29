Man facing multiple charges after allegedly threatening to shoot ‘intruders’, discharging firearm

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is jailed after police said a dispatcher heard shots being fired during a phone call in which the man threatened to start shooting at intruders if police didn’t hurry.

Miguel Fiscal, 37, was arrested and charged with discharge of a weapon in a municipality and deadly conduct – discharge of a firearm.

Fiscal is in Wichita County Jail at last check and is held on $12,500 total in bonds.

According to authorities, dispatch received a call from a male subject who said if they didn’t hurry up and get there, he was going to start shooting at intruders.

Police said the dispatcher then heard gunshots over the phone.

Authorities said they rushed to the location on Orchard Avenue early Monday morning, July 27, where they found Fiscal outside a home with an AR-15 rifle in one hand and a semiautomatic handgun in the other.

Police said they found bullet holes near the front door and in the base of the mailbox in the front yard.

According to authorities, Fiscal gave police the name of a woman he said had been outside his window; however, his story changed several times.

Police said Fiscal told them intruders had been outside a bedroom window and the front door trying to break in.

As Fiscal was talking, officers said he pointed to a woman walking by on the sidewalk and said she was one of the intruders.

However, officers said they had seen the woman Fiscal pointed to several blocks away before the call and knew she could not have been involved.

A neighbor across the street who had cameras told authorities she never saw any vehicles or people around the house before hearing a gunshot.

The neighbor also told police she was outside the night before when Fiscal came over and told her someone was trying to break into his house, but she said no one was there.

Police also said prior to this call, Fiscal had reported the handgun he was holding had been stolen.