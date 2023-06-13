WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is facing four felony charges, including manslaughter, for a wreck on Loop 11 that claimed the life of one woman and sent three others to the hospital.

Jeffrey Boyd Dextraze, 62, of Wichita Falls, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Monday, June 12, 2023, on four felony charges stemming from the fatal crash in November 2022:

Manslaughter

Intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle

Injury to a child

Aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury

Dextraze’s bond was set at $150,000 on each charge, bringing his total bond amount to $600,000. As of the publication of this story, he remains behind bars at the Wichita County Jail.

The charges against Dextraze stem from a fatal crash near the intersection of Loop 11 and Northwest Drive in Wichita Falls on November 10, 2022.

Photo courtesy KFDX/KJTL

WFPD officers responded at around 4:38 p.m. to a pin-in crash. When they arrived on the scene, they found Maria Flores, 56, deceased after she was ejected from a Calidac.

Investigators said the Cadillac was traveling eastbound on Northwest Drive and a Ford Escape was traveling northbound on Loop 11. The Escape hit the Cadillac on the passenger side at the intersection of Loop 11 and Northwest Drive, causing the Cadillac to hit a power pole.

Photo courtesy KFDX/KJTL

Investigators said the Ford rolled at least once and came to a stop on its roof and Dextraze was cut from the vehicle by Wichita Falls Fire Department.

Maria Flores and the two-year-old were ejected from the vehicle. The child was flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

The driver of the Cadilac, Patricia Flores, 36, of Wichita Falls, was hospitalized along with Dextraze following the crash.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.