Man files for change of venue, D.A. questions indigency status

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— A man with more than 60 separate cases pending in Wichita County courts wants his trial on some of his charges moved out of town because he claims a fair jury can’t be seated.

The D.A. counters with affidavits showing Michael Thomas White can get an impartial jury seated and also questions why White still has a public defender after he hired a private defense attorney.

In his filing for a change of venue, White claims, quote: “Michael White has been arrested more than 20 times over the last 3 to 4 years. Every time he is arrested, Texoma’s Homepage and other local media outlets post it on their sites. It is splattered all over Facebook with various comments.”

White claims the publicity has been so widespread it would deny him his right to a fair trial and he requests it be held in Tarrant County.

The D.A. answered that White is not a notorious defendant and can get a fair trial here.

In addition, the D.A. filed a motion for the court to reconsider White’s previously approved request for a public defender, pointing out that he was found indigent and mark barber was appointed to represent him, then, testimony indicated that in July, White also hired a private attorney.

The D.A. states White is not entitled to both retained and court-appointed attorneys.

White now has 64 cases pending and seven others have been closed.

His cases now on the docket include seven for drug possession, one DWI, one criminal mischief, one possession of child porn, one escape, and one burglary.

He has had multiple arrests every year since 2016, including for improper visual recording of a young girl and one for theft of a woman’s underwear.