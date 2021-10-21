Man found dead after bashing police car windshield and door keypad

JACKSON CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was caught on video surveillance breaking the windshield of a police car in Altus was found dead a day later.

According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, shortly before 3 a.m. on October 20, a man was recorded on surveillance video breaking the windshield of an Altus patrol car and damaging an electronic keypad at the back door to the police department.

The man, later identified as Aureliano Martinez, 66, was found deceased in his home in the 900 block South Kennedy the morning of October 21.

The video showed that after parking his red pickup in the front area of the city complex early Wednesday morning, Martinez is seen walking to the rear of the city complex carrying a baseball bat. According to Murphy, this area is reserved for police personnel parking.

Martinez wanders and loiters around the parking lot, looking at parked patrol cars and then breaks the windshield of a car with the bat, and then damages the electronic keypad.

Then the video shows Martinez standing by the door of the police department for several minutes until he finally leaves. He walks back to his truck and exits the parking area.

On Wednesday morning a patrol officer spotted a pickup, matching the description of the vehicle on video, parked in the driveway at a home on South Kennedy. A baseball bat, walking cane and clothing were found in the pickup which was consistent with that in the video.

Police were unable to make contact with the man while at the home, Murphy said.

On Thursday morning, investigators returned to the home and discovered Martinez dead, while conducting a welfare check at the home.

Martinez’s body has been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in OKC for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

According to Murphy, police are unsure of the motive behind his actions but do believe Martinez is the person responsible for the attempted breach at the police department and the damage to the patrol car.