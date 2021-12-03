Man found not guilty of deadly conduct after firing shots at wedding

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who was charged in June 2018 with three counts of deadly conduct after authorities said he began firing shots at a wedding has been found not guilty on all three counts.

Anthony David Garcia was tried in 89th District Court by a 9 man, 3 woman jury.

According to witnesses, Garcia arrived at a wedding at Friberg Church in north Wichita County, confronted the groom, fired a shot toward his feet and then hit a member of the wedding party before leaving.

The groom told Garcia to leave and said Garcia went to his truck and got out a pistol and fired one shot at his feet.

Deputies said the groom’s mother was also almost hit.

Witnesses said Garcia got in his truck and pointed the pistol out the window and fired it again.

The jury apparently agreed that Garcia was acting in self-defense and was firing warning shots into the ground.