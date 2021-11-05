Man found with three gunshot wounds, charged

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was found with three gunshot wounds is now facing ten charges, including trafficking cocaine and fentanyl.

On Tuesday, November 2, Lawton Police responded to a shooting at 2802 NE 9th St. At the address, they located Jovon Tolliver, who had suffered three gunshot wounds, according to Lawton Police officer Andrew Grubbs.

Tolliver was transported to a local hospital for treatment as officers searched the area for a crime scene.

Officers were able to locate the crime scene where the shooting took place. There, the officers saw a large number of drugs in the apartment.

Officers stayed at the scene while detectives wrote a search warrant for the apartment, which belonged to Tolliver.

A search warrant for the apartment was issued and executed by the Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations and Criminal Investigation Division. The detectives searched for evidence to assist them in solving the shooting and collecting the illegal narcotics.

Over 600 fentanyl pills, 62 grams of cocaine, 116 grams of PCP, 397 grams of marijuana, and 51 Oxycodone pills were recovered from the apartment.

A stolen handgun was also recovered, along with $6,500 in cash.

The amount of the narcotics recovered, along with the money, is estimated to be worth $41,400.

According to records, Tolliver has been arrested on over 40 charges, not including the most recent ones from Tuesday.

At the time of publication, Tolliver was still recovering in the hospital and has not yet been taken into custody.