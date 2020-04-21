Man from El Salvador indicted on sexual assault of a child

Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL) — A 62-year-old El Salvador man has been indicted on four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of sexual indecency.

Juan Jose Medrano was arrested in August 2019 and after a judge agreed to lower his bail from $350,000 to $125,000 he was released from jail on October 2. His arraignment is set for June 5.

The District Attorney’s office fought the lower bond, alleging Medrano fled to California when hearing about the charges. But a family member told the court Medrano went there to see his mother in the hospital.

Prosecutors alleged Medrano assaulted three young children in a Wichita Falls home.

The indictment alleges the assaults all occurred in January of three different years: January 1, 2010, January 1, 2016, and January 1 and January 18 of 2018.

The charges were filed following an investigation that began when a 13- year- old girl told her mother she had been molested by Medrano when she was 5. Police said that led them to other victims, ages 4 and 6.