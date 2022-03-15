WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with numerous felony charges gets 18 years in prison after assaulting a police officer in 2018.

Justin Ryan Randall, 41, mugshot courtesy Wichita Co. Jail

Justin Ryan Randall, 41, was sentenced in 89th District Court after he opted to plead to several of his charges instead of going to trial this month.

Besides the prison sentence, Randall was sentenced to 2 years in state jail for evading arrest and also for credit card fraud, and 46 days jail for burglary of a vehicle.

Several other charges were dismissed in the plea, including a family assault.

The assault of the officer happened in October, 2018 near United Regional Hospital when an officer saw Randall riding a bicycle and knew he had an outstanding arrest warrant.

The officer also said he knew Randall had a history of being combative and evading, and he ordered him to get on the ground.

According to the affidavit, the officer said Randall refused to get on his stomach so he pointed his taser at him until other officers arrived.

When they did arrive on the scene, they tried to push Randall onto his stomach but he resisted. An officer was able to get one handcuff on him, then Randall was tased, and they got both arms handcuffed.

Officers then had to pick Randall up to get him into a patrol car. While they were doing that, one officer was trying to put leg restraints on Randall, and Randall kicked him in the chest.

Officers then decided to rush Randall to jail without further restraints.

Of Randall’s 23 previous criminal cases filed, 9 were felony charges, and 10 cases were dismissed.