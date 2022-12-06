WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with a record of violent crimes is sentenced to 20 years in prison for holding a woman hostage and assaulting her with a hammer and baseball bat on Christmas Eve 2018.

According to records, as part of Bobby Cisneros’ plea, another charge from last January on Lela Lane involving an assault of a woman and a subsequent standoff with the SWAT team was dismissed. Two other charges of evading arrests were dismissed and he was also sentenced to 20 years for possession of a controlled substance.

Bobby Cisneros (Wichita County Jail booking photo)

In late 2018 Cisneros was arrested for unlawful restraint and aggravated assault for an incident in which police said he kept a woman from leaving a home on Giddings and assaulted her with a hammer and baseball bat and choked her. The victim said the ordeal started when she refused to borrow $40 from her parents to get a cell phone activated.

She said during the assaults Cisneros told her he was going to torture her and that she was going to die. Police entered the home and arrested him and say they found a baseball bat and hammer. In the January charge that was dismissed.

Police said a woman was assaulted in the 3100 block of Lela Lane and was in the backyard when they arrived. She told them Cisneros was her ex-boyfriend and had broken into her home and assaulted her and was hiding inside.

After several hours on scene, police said communication between negotiators and Cisneros broke down, and he refused to come out, even when gas was deployed into the house.

The SWAT team entered the residence and found him hiding in a closet.