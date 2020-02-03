Man gets enraged at the wait time in ER, allegedly assaults two nurses

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who police said got enraged at wait times in the emergency room is booked into jail on charges of assaulting two nurses.

James Nails is charged with two counts of assault of a public servant.

Wichita Falls police said the victims said they were treating Nails and he became enraged at the wait time and wanted to leave, even though he already had an IV in his arm.

They sais they told him to wait until they took it out, but said he became even angrier, then grabbed one nurse by the shoulder and pushed her out of the way and then pushed the second one.

That nurse said he was able to calm Nails down enough to remove his IV.

Police arrested nails and after nurses finished his treatment he was booked.