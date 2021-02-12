Man gets five charges after release from hospital following chase, crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old man faces five charges after his release from the hospital following a chase and crash into another car Tuesday night, Feb. 12.

Jacob Benson is charged with evading arrest and four other charges.

His bonds total $50,000.

Police officers said it began about 6:30 pm Tuesday at 10th Street and Taylor Street when an officer saw a car with expired registration and attempted to pull it over.

They say the driver did not stop, but slowly moved west on 10th and stopped in the Phillips station on Kemp Blvd.

When an officer got out to speak to the driver, the officer said the car sped off on Kemp, and a high speed pursuit began.

It went down 9th Street, then south on Van Buren Street, west on 11th Street, south on Giddings Street, west on Avenue G, south on Bell Street, west on Avenue H, south on Monroe Street, west on Kell Blvd., then east on Kell Blvd., south on Taft Blvd. and finally west on Southwest Parkway to Maplewood Avenue where it struck a vehicle turning onto Maplewood.

Records show Benson has two previous arrests and convictions for evading arrest.

Police said there was a .38 special revolver within Benson’s reach in the car.