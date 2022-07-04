WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 22-year-old Wichita Falls man gets sentenced to 10 years prison for an assault at a pool hall in which a gun went off while it was being used to hit a victim.

According to records, Wesley Killian pleaded guilty to his aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. Other charges filed included discharging a firearm and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Police say they responded to shots fired at West End Pub and Pool in July 2021 but the shooter had left by the time they arrived.

Wichita County Jail booking

They obtained video of the incident and say it showed several separate fights going on in the parking lot and Killian can be seen running up to a man and punching him twice in the head, and the man counter punches, knocking Killian to the ground, and then gets on top of Killian and punches him several times.

They say the man gets up, at which time Killian is seen jumping up and pointing a black handgun at the man who then puts his hands up. A witness who was an employee of the business said Killian pointed the gun at the man’s chest then hit him the head with the gun.

She aid the gun then fired and showed police a bullet hole in her car.

The witness said Killian hit the man with the pistol a few more times then ran off and fired the fun one more time in the air.

She told police the altercation began inside the bar when a man came up to the victim and his friends and began yelling at them, and then went outside where there were people waiting for the victim, and all the fighting began.