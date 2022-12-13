WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man charged in 2020 with 10 counts of possession of child pornography is given a suspended sentence and numerous conditions he must follow while on probation.

According to court documents, Joshua Lyford, 39, pleaded guilty in 78th District Court Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in return for a 10-year sentence. In addition to his suspended 10-year sentence, he will also serve a 90-day jail sentence.

The Wichita Falls Police Department Crimes Against Children Task Force brought charges in February 2020. Multiple files of child sexual exploitation materials were connected to Lyford with images of children 10 years old and under.

Among conditions, he must follow on probation include: not going within 1,000 feet of areas where children congregate such as playgrounds, schools and pools; attendance of a sex offender treatment program, no contact with anyone under age 18 without prior approval; and no possession of a device to connect to the internet without prior permission.