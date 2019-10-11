Man gets probation in death of young mother

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 50- year old Minnesota man has been convicted for the death of a young mother of two in a fiery semi and car collision last year on U.S. 287.

Eddie Anthony Lee was charged with manslaughter several months after the death of Danielle Galvan, 23. Friday Judge Jim Hogan sentenced him to 8 years probation.

On the night of March 6, 2018, DPS troopers said Lee was backing his semi rig in a dangerous manner, from a closed weigh station into the right-hand lane of 287, west of Harmony Road.

Galvan’s car slammed into the back of the refrigerated trailer and burst into flames.

Efforts to extinguish the fire with extinguishers in time to save her failed.

Galvan was working on her business degree and attending modeling school in Dallas.