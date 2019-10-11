Breaking News
UPDATE: Lawton stabbing suspect arrested and victim identified

Man gets probation in death of young mother

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 50- year old Minnesota man has been convicted for the death of a young mother of two in a fiery semi and car collision last year on U.S. 287.

Eddie Anthony Lee was charged with manslaughter several months after the death of Danielle Galvan, 23. Friday Judge Jim Hogan sentenced him to 8 years probation.

On the night of March 6, 2018, DPS troopers said Lee was backing his semi rig in a dangerous manner, from a closed weigh station into the right-hand lane of 287, west of Harmony Road.

Galvan’s car slammed into the back of the refrigerated trailer and burst into flames.

Efforts to extinguish the fire with extinguishers in time to save her failed.

Galvan was working on her business degree and attending modeling school in Dallas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Lawton stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton stabbing"

WFPD traffic stop leads to narcotic arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD traffic stop leads to narcotic arrest"

Wilder McDaniel memorial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilder McDaniel memorial"

Sen. Paul Bettencourt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Paul Bettencourt"

Missing student Portland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing student Portland"

Finger Gun NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Finger Gun NBC News"

Scooter attack Austin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scooter attack Austin"

Crime stoppers golf tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime stoppers golf tournament"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-11-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-11-19"

Christmas Magic Auction Gala

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christmas Magic Auction Gala"

Wichita Falls woman announces plans to run for congressional district 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls woman announces plans to run for congressional district 13"

State Sen. Pat Fallon decides against facing John Cornyn for US Senate seat

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Sen. Pat Fallon decides against facing John Cornyn for US Senate seat"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News