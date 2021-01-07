Man gets probation, must pay restitution in motel flooding

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with a history of arrests at local motels pleads guilty and is sentenced to probation and restitution in an incident in which a motel sustained thousands of dollars damage due to flooding.

Damien Earl Meador, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday to criminal mischief and received two years probation, and must pay just over $20,000 in restitution.

Meador was arrested in August 2020 at the Delux Inn on Broad Street.

Police said when they arrived the parking lot was covered with water and water was rushing out of Meador’s room which was flooded with about six inches of water.

According to authorities, other rooms on the same floor also had standing water inside.

When questioned, police officers said Meador told them he had become disgruntled after an argument with his father and went into the bathroom and yanked the toilet from the floor and wall, which caused the pipes to break.

Meador has a previous criminal mischief conviction in 2010 when a police officer trying to arrest him said he broke his windshield and dashcam by kicking them.

In 2015, Meador was convicted of making abusive 911 calls.

Officers said he kept calling 911 from the American Inn on Central Freeway using expletives and complaining his air conditioner was not cold enough.

After the calls kept coming, police went to the motel and warned him not to call again or he would be arrested.

After they left, Meador made another call to 911 and officers returned and arrested him.

Meador also has a conviction for aggravated assault in 2015 in which a motel employee was assaulted after she confronted Meador about noise.

Police said the employee was found lying in a pool of blood and said Meador had begun hitting her in the face.

Authorities said when the victim fell down he got on top of her and picked up her flashlight and began hitting her in the head with it.