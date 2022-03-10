WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who got so inflamed about bed bugs in his motel room in September that he set the mattress on fire pleads guilty to arson, a first degree felony.

Michael Culipher was sentenced by 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy to 5 years probation.

Culipher was arrested by the Wichita Falls Fire Marshal’s Office at the Catalina Motel on East Scott Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they saw smoke and flames in the room and Culipher was sitting outside with soot on his face and hands.

Authorities said Culipher told them he used lighter fluid to set the mattress on fire because motel management would not do anything about the bed bugs.

Culipher has previous arrests in Wichita Falls for resisting arrest and assaults.