Man given probation for sex crimes against two girls now going to prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls father is going to prison after his probation for sex crimes against two girls is revoked.

According to records, William Jack Craig was sentenced on Tuesday to three, eight-year sentences for indecency with a child. The sentences will be served concurrently, however, and one charge of indecency was dismissed.

Wichita County Jail

The district attorney’s office filed to revoke his probation after he was expelled from the sex offender treatment program for non-compliance.

They also said he had not reported to the probation office since November of last year. He was placed on probation in March 2020.

The molesting and assaults occurred between 2011 and 2015.

The older girl came forward in 2019 to say something bad had happened a long time ago when they lived at Sun Valley Apartments.

She said it happened twice and Craig warned her not to tell her mother.

The girl said she kept it a secret until Craig tried to do it to her younger sister at a different location and she told her mother.

Police said Craig denied the allegations and that the girls were deceitful and good liars.